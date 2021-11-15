Voyage To Miami

Monday, November 15

Voyage is the first album in 40 years from Swedish pop legends Abba. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Valentine, the new critically-acclaimed album from Snail Mail.

Tuesday, November 16

We’ll hear music from Morphine’s 1993 album Cure For Pain as well as selections from Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 release, Born In The U.S.A.

Wednesday, November 17

Georgia Blue is the latest from Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Tami Neilson, Travis, and David Bowie.

Thursday, November 18

We’ll hear selections from I Used To Be Pretty, the 2019 album from The Flesh Eaters as well as music from The Gun Club’s Miami.

Friday, November 19

Listen for music from The Neighborhood, the 1992 release from Los Lobos as well as new music from Samantha Fish and her release Fever.

Saturday, November 20

Geist is the latest from Shannon Lay, listen for music from it as well as selections from Fun House by Hand Habits.