South Detroit, East of Eden
Monday, October 11
We celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving with music from Neil Young, Ron Sexsmith, Jerry Leger, Tami Neilson and Bahamas.
Tuesday, October 12
Listen for selections from Eros, the latest from Maria Elena Silva, plus selections from J Hacha de Zola’s East of Eden.
Wednesday, October 13
We’ll hear music from El Michels Affair’s Yeti Season as well as selections from Ben von Wildenhaus’s II.
Thursday, October 14
Listen for music from Muddy Waters: The Montreux Years and Diesel, Dirt, and Spit from Harlis Sweetwater.
Friday, October 15
We’ll hear music from Watermelon Slim, Gov’t Mule, Cedric Burnside and Harlis Sweetwater.
Saturday, October 16
Listen for music from Keith Richards, Mose Allison, Bob Dylan and Maria Elena Silva.