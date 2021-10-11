South Detroit, East of Eden

Monday, October 11

We celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving with music from Neil Young, Ron Sexsmith, Jerry Leger, Tami Neilson and Bahamas.

Tuesday, October 12

Listen for selections from Eros, the latest from Maria Elena Silva, plus selections from J Hacha de Zola’s East of Eden.

Wednesday, October 13

We’ll hear music from El Michels Affair’s Yeti Season as well as selections from Ben von Wildenhaus’s II.

Thursday, October 14

Listen for music from Muddy Waters: The Montreux Years and Diesel, Dirt, and Spit from Harlis Sweetwater.

Friday, October 15

We’ll hear music from Watermelon Slim, Gov’t Mule, Cedric Burnside and Harlis Sweetwater.

Saturday, October 16

Listen for music from Keith Richards, Mose Allison, Bob Dylan and Maria Elena Silva.