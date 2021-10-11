© 2021 KMUW
Strange Currency

South Detroit, East of Eden

Published October 11, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT
strange_currency.png

Monday, October 11 

We celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving with music from Neil Young, Ron Sexsmith, Jerry Leger, Tami Neilson and Bahamas.

Tuesday, October 12 

Listen for selections from Eros, the latest from Maria Elena Silva, plus selections from J Hacha de Zola’s East of Eden. 

Wednesday, October 13

We’ll hear music from El Michels Affair’s Yeti Season as well as selections from Ben von Wildenhaus’s II. 

Thursday, October 14

Listen for music from Muddy Waters: The Montreux Years and Diesel, Dirt, and Spit from Harlis Sweetwater.

Friday, October 15

We’ll hear music from Watermelon Slim, Gov’t Mule, Cedric Burnside and Harlis Sweetwater.

Saturday, October 16

Listen for music from Keith Richards, Mose Allison, Bob Dylan and Maria Elena Silva.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
