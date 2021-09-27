© 2021 KMUW
Strange Currency

A Cup of Joe Gathers No Moss

Published September 27, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT
strange_currency.png

Monday, September 27

Released in 1981, Tattoo You was the 18th American album from the Rolling Stones. Comprised of material largely recorded in the 1970s, the album featured hits such as “Waiting on a Friend” and “Start Me.” The record is being reissued in expanded form later this year and we’ll hear material from it on this episode of the show as well as selections from the new self-titled album by Lindsey Buckingham.

Tuesday, September 28 

It’s Stones Alone II with solo selections from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood and Bernard Fowler of the Rolling Stones.

Wednesday, September 29 

We celebrate National Coffee Day on this episode with music from Scatman Crothers, Humble Pie, Todd Rundgren, and more.

Thursday, September 30

A Momentary Lapse of Reason was the first album in Pink Floyd’s discography not to feature co-founding member Roger Waters. We’ll hear selections from the new reissue of that late ‘80s release as well as music from the new reissue of The Beatles’ Let It Be. 

Friday, October 1 

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Rachel Eckroth, The Psychedelic Furs, Lilly Hiatt, and more.

Saturday, October 2 

We’ll hear featured music from both the Rolling Stones and the Beatles.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
