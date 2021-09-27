A Cup of Joe Gathers No Moss

Monday, September 27

Released in 1981, Tattoo You was the 18th American album from the Rolling Stones. Comprised of material largely recorded in the 1970s, the album featured hits such as “Waiting on a Friend” and “Start Me.” The record is being reissued in expanded form later this year and we’ll hear material from it on this episode of the show as well as selections from the new self-titled album by Lindsey Buckingham.

Tuesday, September 28

It’s Stones Alone II with solo selections from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood and Bernard Fowler of the Rolling Stones.

Wednesday, September 29

We celebrate National Coffee Day on this episode with music from Scatman Crothers, Humble Pie, Todd Rundgren, and more.

Thursday, September 30

A Momentary Lapse of Reason was the first album in Pink Floyd’s discography not to feature co-founding member Roger Waters. We’ll hear selections from the new reissue of that late ‘80s release as well as music from the new reissue of The Beatles’ Let It Be.

Friday, October 1

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Rachel Eckroth, The Psychedelic Furs, Lilly Hiatt, and more.

Saturday, October 2

We’ll hear featured music from both the Rolling Stones and the Beatles.