Skull Sessions, Skull Snaps And A Narrow Sea

Monday, August 9

The Return of the Durutti Column is the 1980 debut album by the Manchester, England-based band the Durutti Column. We’ll hear music from that record as well as selections from Fake Fruit, Bush Tetras and much more.

Tuesday, August 10

Released in 1975, the album Skull Session found jazz legend Oliver Nelson experimenting with synthesizers and funk rhythms on a record that still managed to often sound like a big band record. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as selections from Tangerine Dream’s 1983 album Hyperborea.

Wednesday, August 11

First active as The Diplomats between 1963 and 1970, the enigmatic funk band changed its name to Skull Snaps at the dawn of a new decade and recorded one studio album. With a cover that seemed more appropriate to a proto-heavy metal band, the self-titled debut sank without a trace, though it became one of the most sampled LPs in hip-hop history. We’ll hear selections from Skull Snaps on this episode as well as music from Ten Songs of Worship and Praise for Our Tumultuous Times, the latest from St. Lenox.

Thursday, August 12

Let The Soil Play Its Simple Part is the latest release from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Emma-Jean Thackray’s Yellow.

Friday, August 13

It’s Friday the 13th. We’ll hear selections from the Jeff Beck Group, Fleetwood Mac, All Them Witches and much more

Saturday, August 14

Listen for featured music from Prince and Roberta Flack.