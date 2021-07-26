Mick, Miles, And Buddy Guy

Monday, July 26

We celebrate the birthday of Rolling Stones vocalist Mick Jagger with music from his work with that band as well as selections from Susan Tedeschi, Bette Midler, Peter Frampton, and KISS.

Tuesday, July 27

Listen for selections from Mavis Staples’ album We Get By and from Queen Esther’s Talkin’ Fishbowl Blues.

Wednesday, July 28

German band Can never recorded an official live album. The group’s intentions to capture their singular live sets were often thwarted by faulty equipment or other complications. But, in October 1975, dedicated fan Andrew Hall snuck recording gear into a Can show in Stuttgart, resulting in a widely-circulated bootleg of the band at the peak of its powers. The initial recording’s sound has been cleaned up by Can co-founder Irmin Schmidt and is now available as an official release, Live in Stuttgart 1975. We’ll hear music from that album as well as selections from R.L. Burnside’s Burnside on Burnside set, recorded live in Portland, Oregon.

Thursday, July 29

We'll remember Dusty Hill, co-founding member of ZZ Top, who passed away at 72 on July 27.

Friday, July 30

We celebrate the birthday of guitar legend Buddy Guy on this episode with music from across his career.

Saturday, July 31

We preview our August featured artists, Prince and Roberta Flack on this episode as well as hearing music from a new Miles Davis set, recorded shortly before his death in 1991.

