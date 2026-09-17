Get In The Groove! New & Classic R&B and Gospel

September 20, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ve got new tunes coming your way, including October London with “Like a Canvas” and MF Robots with the funky “Lay It Back.”

Hear a new inspirational jam, “Don’t Give Up,” by Grammy winner Cory Henry, featuring the Apostle Voices and Fred Hammond.

Plus, classics by Kool & the Gang and Chaka Khan, along with gospel great Marvin Winans, who talks about recording the song “Peace & Love.”

And this week’s DoubleTake features the invigorating “If I Ever Lose This Heaven,” a favorite by the Average White Band, paired with a captivating cover by Jonathan Butler and Maysa.