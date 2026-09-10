Essential Soul & Inspiration

September 13, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, Five-time Grammy-winning soul singer Lalah Hathaway takes us to “47th Street,” with her new single from her album Made in Chicago. It’s a song with deep personal meaning for Lalah — a living piece of her family’s history.

We’ll also hear some jammin’ songs from Evelyn “Champagne” King, George Benson, El DeBarge, and gospel giant Donny McClurkin, who talks about writing the heartfelt classic, “That’s What I Believe.”

Plus, musical genius Stevie Wonder is set to embark on a 50th Anniversary Tour celebrating his landmark album Songs in the Key of Life. He’s expected to perform the classic 1976 double album in its entirety. Hear award-winning bassist Nathan Watts share details about playing one of Wonder’s signature grooves, “I Wish.”

And this week’s DoubleTake features the soulful, gentle ballad “You Were Meant to Be” by iconic singer Donny Hathaway, followed by a beautiful live version performed by his daughter, Lalah Hathaway.