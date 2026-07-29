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Music
Soulsations

A Neo-Soul Summer Groove

By Carla Eckels
Published July 29, 2026 at 3:46 PM CDT

Sunday, August 2

Coming up on Soulsations, settle into the smooth sounds of summer with new music from Detroit Rising and Mark Adams. Their latest collaboration, "Don't Stop," delivers an irresistible neo-soul groove with a timeless Roy Ayers-inspired vibe.

Grammy winner Kool of Kool & the Gang shares his favorite summertime selection for this week's DoubleTake, while pioneering contemporary gospel group The Winans remind us that "It's Time."

Plus, enjoy unforgettable classics from Rufus & Chaka Khan, Luther Vandross, Natalie Cole, and the legendary funk band Heatwave.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels