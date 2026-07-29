A Neo-Soul Summer Groove

Sunday, August 2

Coming up on Soulsations, settle into the smooth sounds of summer with new music from Detroit Rising and Mark Adams. Their latest collaboration, "Don't Stop," delivers an irresistible neo-soul groove with a timeless Roy Ayers-inspired vibe.

Grammy winner Kool of Kool & the Gang shares his favorite summertime selection for this week's DoubleTake, while pioneering contemporary gospel group The Winans remind us that "It's Time."

Plus, enjoy unforgettable classics from Rufus & Chaka Khan, Luther Vandross, Natalie Cole, and the legendary funk band Heatwave.

