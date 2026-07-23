Summer Soul & Fresh Grooves

Sunday, July 26

Coming up on Soulsations, new music by sibling duo Calloway. Brothers Reggie and Vincent return with their jazzy new single, "BWAO." Plus, hear new music from Jill Scott, Donae'O, and Wichita's own Skinny Hightower, who talks about how he creates his music.

We'll also spin classics from The Spinners & Dionne Warwick, Jonathan Butler & Maysa, and a signature gospel hit from The Clark Sisters. Con Funk Shun's Michael Cooper shares the story behind the group's classic, "Da Lady."

And on this week's DoubleTake, hear one of the most sampled songs of the 1970s, Roy Ayers' "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," followed by a captivating cover from Incognito.

