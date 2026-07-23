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Music
Soulsations

Summer Soul & Fresh Grooves

By Carla Eckels
Published July 23, 2026 at 10:10 AM CDT

Sunday, July 26

Coming up on Soulsations, new music by sibling duo Calloway. Brothers Reggie and Vincent return with their jazzy new single, "BWAO." Plus, hear new music from Jill Scott, Donae'O, and Wichita's own Skinny Hightower, who talks about how he creates his music.

We'll also spin classics from The Spinners & Dionne Warwick, Jonathan Butler & Maysa, and a signature gospel hit from The Clark Sisters. Con Funk Shun's Michael Cooper shares the story behind the group's classic, "Da Lady."

And on this week's DoubleTake, hear one of the most sampled songs of the 1970s, Roy Ayers' "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," followed by a captivating cover from Incognito.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels