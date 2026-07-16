Sunday, July 19

Coming up on Soulsations, it's The Rhythm of ’76 as we celebrate an unforgettable year in soul, funk and gospel. Hear classic hits by The Ohio Players, Brick, Deniece Williams, Parliament, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Rose Royce bandleader Kenny Copeland shares the story behind the group's iconic No. 1 hit, "Car Wash." We'll also feature a 1976 inspirational classic from gospel legend Andraé Crouch.

Plus, it's a finger-snappin' DoubleTake featuring Lou Rawls' 1976 favorite "Groovy People," alongside a soulful rendition by acclaimed vocalist Lynne Fiddmont. Fiddmont also reflects on her remarkable career, including performing as a backing vocalist for Lou Rawls, Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, and Prince.

