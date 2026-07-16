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Music
Soulsations

The Rhythm of ’76

By Carla Eckels
Published July 16, 2026 at 1:53 PM CDT

Sunday, July 19

Coming up on Soulsations, it's The Rhythm of ’76 as we celebrate an unforgettable year in soul, funk and gospel. Hear classic hits by The Ohio Players, Brick, Deniece Williams, Parliament, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Rose Royce bandleader Kenny Copeland shares the story behind the group's iconic No. 1 hit, "Car Wash." We'll also feature a 1976 inspirational classic from gospel legend Andraé Crouch.

Plus, it's a finger-snappin' DoubleTake featuring Lou Rawls' 1976 favorite "Groovy People," alongside a soulful rendition by acclaimed vocalist Lynne Fiddmont. Fiddmont also reflects on her remarkable career, including performing as a backing vocalist for Lou Rawls, Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, and Prince.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels