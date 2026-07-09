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Music
Soulsations

Soulful Summers

By Carla Eckels
Published July 9, 2026 at 10:32 AM CDT

Sunday, July 12

Coming up on Soulsations: Hear the new single, “As the Deer,” by gospel and neo-soul artist Mayia Warren. Also, enjoy classics by The Floaters, Atlantic Starr and Beginning of the End. Legendary Ohio Players drummer James “Diamond” Williams talks about the incredible talents of fellow band member, musician and vocalist Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner. Plus, on this week’s DoubleTake, we take a trip to “Loveland” with music by Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band and a groovin’ cover by Tower of Power.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels