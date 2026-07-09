Soulful Summers

Sunday, July 12

Coming up on Soulsations: Hear the new single, “As the Deer,” by gospel and neo-soul artist Mayia Warren. Also, enjoy classics by The Floaters, Atlantic Starr and Beginning of the End. Legendary Ohio Players drummer James “Diamond” Williams talks about the incredible talents of fellow band member, musician and vocalist Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner. Plus, on this week’s DoubleTake, we take a trip to “Loveland” with music by Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band and a groovin’ cover by Tower of Power.