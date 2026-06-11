Did You Know? Soul Is Alright

Sunday, June 14

Modern soul, gospel inspiration, jazz excellence and irresistible grooves come together on this week’s Soulsations. Hear the modern soul Chicano sound of Thee Sinseers and their latest release, “Did You Know?” The East L.A.-based group has earned national attention, including a feature on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

Gospel singer and songwriter Kierra Sheard brings a message of hope with “Rain,” while Melvin Crispell III, winner of Sunday Best Season 9, shares the uplifting and inspirational tune “Alright.”

We’ll also feature an enticing live rendition of “We’re In This Love Together” by legendary vocalist Al Jarreau, whom Chaka Khan once described as an unrivaled improvisational genius.

Plus, enjoy danceable favorites from Santana, The Brand New Heavies, and Janet Jackson, along with this week’s DoubleTake, pairing an iconic Earth, Wind & Fire classic with a captivating interpretation by Brazilian singer and composer Cris Delanno.

Join us for another unforgettable journey through soul, jazz, gospel, and groove on Soulsations.

