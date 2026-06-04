Remembering Peabo Bryson and Foster Sylvers

Sunday, June 7

Coming up on Soulsations, hear new music by FK&M, Fred Hammond, Keith Staten and Marcus Cole, the uplifting tune “Special.” We remember legendary soul balladeer Peabo Bryson and ’70s teen idol Foster Sylvers. Hear classics by Earth, Wind & Fire, The Temptations and The Dramatics. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the hit song “Misdemeanor” by an 11-year-old Foster Sylvers and a cover by singer-actor Raymond Luke Jr., who, as a teen, was noted for his spot-on rendition of Michael Jackson in the hit Broadway play Motown the Musical.