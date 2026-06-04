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Music
Soulsations

Remembering Peabo Bryson and Foster Sylvers

By Carla Eckels
Published June 4, 2026 at 9:55 AM CDT

Sunday, June 7

Coming up on Soulsations, hear new music by FK&M, Fred Hammond, Keith Staten and Marcus Cole, the uplifting tune “Special.” We remember legendary soul balladeer Peabo Bryson and ’70s teen idol Foster Sylvers. Hear classics by Earth, Wind & Fire, The Temptations and The Dramatics. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the hit song “Misdemeanor” by an 11-year-old Foster Sylvers and a cover by singer-actor Raymond Luke Jr., who, as a teen, was noted for his spot-on rendition of Michael Jackson in the hit Broadway play Motown the Musical.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels