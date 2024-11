Sunday, November 10

Coming up on Soulsations—jams that keep you groovin'… 50 years later! We’ll feature tunes from 1974 by phenomenal artists like The Spinners, Stevie Wonder, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, and the Average White Band. Plus, hear Robert 'Kool' Bell share the story behind the 1974 number one hit "Hollywood Swinging." This week’s DoubleTake is "Don’t You Worry 'Bout a Thing" by Stevie Wonder, along with an uplifting cover by singer-songwriter Tori Kelly.