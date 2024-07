Sunday, August 4

Coming up on Soulsations, new music by singer/trumpeter Johnny Britt. His own jazzy version of the 1964 tune, “Walk On By”, made popular by Dionne Warwick. Also, classics from Diana Ross and The Supremes, Heatwave, The Temptations, and dynamic gospel music from Kelly Price. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Somebody Else’s Guy" by singer/songwriter Jocelyn Brown and an infectious cover by CeCe Peniston.