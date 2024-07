Sunday, July 14

Coming up on Soulsations, a new single by Will Preston, “ I’ll Give It Right Back”. Also, Walter Scott of the legendary group, The Whispers shares his enjoyable DoubleTake, “I Love You Babe” by The Whispers and the original version by stellar producer/songwriter, Babyface. Plus, 10-time Grammy-winner, musician and producer, Kevin Bond, talks about creating the encouraging gospel gem, “He Said It”.