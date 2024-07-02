Sunday, July 7

It’s a summer of fun on Soulsations with backyard barbecue music from Marvin Gaye, Tom Browne, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith, and Martha and the Vandellas. Karen Shepard Carter shares her favorite DoubleTake that she once danced to during an HBCU football game. We’ll hear from contemporary gospel artist, Jor’Dan Armstrong with, “My God” (Live Summer Nights Set). Plus, Con Funk Shun founder Michael Cooper talks about how he came up with the 1978 number 1 song, "Ffun."