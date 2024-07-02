© 2024 KMUW
KMUW will be closed on Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day. Our lobby will be open from 8 am - 2 pm on Friday, July 5.
Music
Soulsations

Summer of fun on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published July 2, 2024 at 3:31 PM CDT

Sunday, July 7

It’s a summer of fun on Soulsations with backyard barbecue music from Marvin Gaye, Tom Browne, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith, and Martha and the Vandellas. Karen Shepard Carter shares her favorite DoubleTake that she once danced to during an HBCU football game. We’ll hear from contemporary gospel artist, Jor’Dan Armstrong with, “My God” (Live Summer Nights Set). Plus, Con Funk Shun founder Michael Cooper talks about how he came up with the 1978 number 1 song, "Ffun."

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
