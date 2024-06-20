© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Sizzlin’ summer music

By Carla Eckels
Published June 20, 2024 at 12:10 PM CDT

Sunday, June 23

It’s a sizzlin’ summer of music on Soulsations, with a brand-new jazzy tune, “Well Alright” by Grammy winning saxophonist, Kirk Whalum featuring Andrew Ford and Nick Mancini. Also, hear summer classics by Roy Ayers and Sly and the Family Stone and Ledisi says “Thank You” with her contemporary gospel song. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is from Houston’s Tara Jones, a captivating anthem from the 70s, “Summer Breeze” by Seals & Crofts and a phenomenal cover by The Isley Brothers.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels