Sizzlin’ summer music

Sunday, June 23

It’s a sizzlin’ summer of music on Soulsations, with a brand-new jazzy tune, “Well Alright” by Grammy winning saxophonist, Kirk Whalum featuring Andrew Ford and Nick Mancini. Also, hear summer classics by Roy Ayers and Sly and the Family Stone and Ledisi says “Thank You” with her contemporary gospel song. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is from Houston’s Tara Jones, a captivating anthem from the 70s, “Summer Breeze” by Seals & Crofts and a phenomenal cover by The Isley Brothers.

