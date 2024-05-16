Sunday, May 19

We continue this month with our Stevie Wonderfest including songs by the legend and celebrate the musical superstar with tunes by Chaka Khan and India Arie. We’ll also share how hall of fame songwriter, the late Sylvia Moy, came to co-write Wonder’s 1969 hit, “My Cherie Amour” from her cousin Larry Benton and his wife A’Kena. Plus, this week’s Doubletake features the 1976 “Summer Soft”, by Wonder and a danceable cover version by percussionist Frank Colón from his release “Latin Wonder”.