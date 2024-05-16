© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Stevie Wonderfest

By Carla Eckels
Published May 16, 2024 at 12:41 PM CDT

Sunday, May 19

We continue this month with our Stevie Wonderfest including songs by the legend and celebrate the musical superstar with tunes by Chaka Khan and India Arie. We’ll also share how hall of fame songwriter, the late Sylvia Moy, came to co-write Wonder’s 1969 hit, “My Cherie Amour” from her cousin Larry Benton and his wife A’Kena. Plus, this week’s Doubletake features the 1976 “Summer Soft”, by Wonder and a danceable cover version by percussionist Frank Colón from his release “Latin Wonder”.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
