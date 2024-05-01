© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Stevie Wonder Month begins on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:11 PM CDT

Sunday, May 5

It’s Stevie Wonder Month on Soulsations! We celebrate the legendary musician who turns 74 on May 13th. We’ll enjoy his music and stories about him all month long. Also hear a new single by Duffmusiq and classics by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Earth Wind & Fire. Gospel great Donnie McClurkin shares what’s behind his inspiring 2000 hit, “That’s What I Believe.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is Stevie Wonder’s "Too High" and a rousing cover by Norman Brown & Boyz II Men and Stevie Wonder.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
