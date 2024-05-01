Stevie Wonder Month begins on Soulsations

Sunday, May 5

It’s Stevie Wonder Month on Soulsations! We celebrate the legendary musician who turns 74 on May 13th. We’ll enjoy his music and stories about him all month long. Also hear a new single by Duffmusiq and classics by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Earth Wind & Fire. Gospel great Donnie McClurkin shares what’s behind his inspiring 2000 hit, “That’s What I Believe.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is Stevie Wonder’s "Too High" and a rousing cover by Norman Brown & Boyz II Men and Stevie Wonder.