New music from José James

Sunday, April 14

New music by José James, a throwback groove, “Saturday Night” from his latest release, 1978. We’ll go “Dancing In The Street” with Martha Reeves as we celebrate the Motown Icon who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Also hear classics from Natalie Cole, L.T.D, Kool & The Gang and inspirational sounds by The Clark Sisters and Ledisi. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Low Down” by Boz Scaggs and a savory cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.