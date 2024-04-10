© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

New music from José James

By Carla Eckels
Published April 10, 2024 at 3:14 PM CDT

Sunday, April 14

New music by José James, a throwback groove, “Saturday Night” from his latest release, 1978. We’ll go “Dancing In The Street” with Martha Reeves as we celebrate the Motown Icon who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Also hear classics from Natalie Cole, L.T.D, Kool & The Gang and inspirational sounds by The Clark Sisters and Ledisi. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Low Down” by Boz Scaggs and a savory cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
