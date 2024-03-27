© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Easter music on Soulsations

Published March 27, 2024 at 2:59 PM CDT

Sunday, March 31

Inspirational tunes all hour long including the sizzling sounds of Voices of Fire, new gospel music by The Chicago Mass Choir,  CeCe Winans and Deitrick Haddon and The Voices of Unity. This week’s DoubleTake is from my Aunt Sandy Jo– Sandra Heatley from Rialto, California, The Color Purple soundtrack “Maybe God Is Tryin' To Tell You Somethin'.” Plus, we’ll enjoy classics by The Edwin Hawkins Singers, Rev. Milton Brunson and the Thompson Community Choir and afro beat gospel by Theresa Phondo, Sal LY & Noël Mio.   

Soulsations music
