Sunday, March 3

James “Diamond” Williams of the iconic funk band, Ohio Players, shares how the popular tune, “Fire”, came about. It’s the title track from their 1974 platinum selling album. Also, The Whispers offer a newly remastered gospel song, “In The Name of Jesus 24”. Plus, “Let’s Groove” to this week’s DoubleTake by the legendary band, Earth Wind & Fire and enjoy a delightful cover by Cris Delanno.