Music from PJ Morton

By Carla Eckels
Published February 14, 2024 at 4:06 PM CST

Sunday, February 18

PJ Morton has a single out with a throwback feel called “Good Morning” featuring Susan Carol. We'll take a listen to that, plus the gospel track, “I Wanna Say Thank You” by James Grear & Company featuring Maurette Brown Clark. And, singer/songwriter AhSa-Ti Nu sheds light on a tune that uplifts Black men called “My Pharaoh”.

This week’s DoubleTake features the 1972 gem, “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love”, by the legendary group The Spinners and an engaging cover by songstress Regina Belle.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
