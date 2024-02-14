Music from PJ Morton

Sunday, February 18

PJ Morton has a single out with a throwback feel called “Good Morning” featuring Susan Carol. We'll take a listen to that, plus the gospel track, “I Wanna Say Thank You” by James Grear & Company featuring Maurette Brown Clark. And, singer/songwriter AhSa-Ti Nu sheds light on a tune that uplifts Black men called “My Pharaoh”.

This week’s DoubleTake features the 1972 gem, “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love”, by the legendary group The Spinners and an engaging cover by songstress Regina Belle.

