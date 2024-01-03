Music from 'The Color Purple'

Sunday, January 7

Coming up on Soulsations, a new love ballad by USHER and H.E.R. and a new gospel remake from Mary Mary and Taraji P. Henson all from The Color Purple movie soundtrack. Also, funky classics from Sun, Lakeside and a captivating love song by Cameo. We’ll share classics from The Undisputed Truth and The Chi-Lites. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is a catchy gem from 1963, “Hello Stranger” by Barbara Lewis and a dynamic cover by the multi-talented Queen Latifah.