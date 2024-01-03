© 2024 KMUW
Soulsations

Music from 'The Color Purple'

By Carla Eckels
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:16 PM CST

Sunday, January 7

Coming up on Soulsations, a new love ballad by USHER and H.E.R. and a new gospel remake from Mary Mary and Taraji P. Henson all from The Color Purple movie soundtrack. Also, funky classics from Sun, Lakeside and a captivating love song by Cameo. We’ll share classics from The Undisputed Truth and The Chi-Lites. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is a catchy gem from 1963, “Hello Stranger” by Barbara Lewis and a dynamic cover by the multi-talented Queen Latifah.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
