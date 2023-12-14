Christmas music on Soulsations

Sunday, December 17

Coming up on Soulsations, hear “Sounds of the Season,” with an all-Christmas music show including a new single, “This Christmas” by Wichita artist, Roy Moy III. Also, the sounds of Donny Hathaway, Con Funk Shun, Earth Wind & Fire, Vanessa Williams, Christmas Rappin’ with Kurtis Blow and an encore segment with Wichita’s own Karla Burns and Ernest Alexander, discussing their recording of “Go Tell It On The Mountain.” Also, a rousing DoubleTake, “Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto” by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown and a sizzling cover by singer/and The Color Purple cast member, Fantasia.