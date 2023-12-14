© 2023 KMUW
Christmas music on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published December 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST

Sunday, December 17

Coming up on Soulsations, hear “Sounds of the Season,” with an all-Christmas music show including a new single, “This Christmas” by Wichita artist, Roy Moy III. Also, the sounds of Donny Hathaway, Con Funk Shun, Earth Wind & Fire, Vanessa Williams, Christmas Rappin’ with Kurtis Blow and an encore segment with Wichita’s own Karla Burns and Ernest Alexander, discussing their recording of “Go Tell It On The Mountain.” Also, a rousing DoubleTake, “Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto” by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown and a sizzling cover by singer/and The Color Purple cast member, Fantasia.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
