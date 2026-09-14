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Music
Night Train

September Centennials + Hispanic Heritage Month

By Chris Heim
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

September 18/20
Throughout this month on the Night Train, we feature three artists with centennial birthdays this month – tenor legend John Coltrane, soul jazz organ master Jack McDuff, and smoky vocalist Julie London. This week also marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and Night Train celebrates with new and recent Latin jazz recordings, including Latin Monk from Carlos Hernandez, the Latin Side of Chick Corea from Conrad Herwig, Brazilian pianist, composer, and vocalist Eliane Elias, guitarists Roni Ben-Hur and Ray Obiedo, and the Alex Roitman Tango Ensemble. We’ll also hear the late Cassandra Wilson with guitarist Pat Martino, and a playful new flute release from Haruna Fukazawa.

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Night Train musicjazz
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim