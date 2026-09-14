September Centennials + Hispanic Heritage Month

September 18/20

Throughout this month on the Night Train, we feature three artists with centennial birthdays this month – tenor legend John Coltrane, soul jazz organ master Jack McDuff, and smoky vocalist Julie London. This week also marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and Night Train celebrates with new and recent Latin jazz recordings, including Latin Monk from Carlos Hernandez, the Latin Side of Chick Corea from Conrad Herwig, Brazilian pianist, composer, and vocalist Eliane Elias, guitarists Roni Ben-Hur and Ray Obiedo, and the Alex Roitman Tango Ensemble. We’ll also hear the late Cassandra Wilson with guitarist Pat Martino, and a playful new flute release from Haruna Fukazawa.

