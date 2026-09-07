September Birthdays + Cassandra Wilson

September 11/13

The second week of every month, Night Train rolls out the birthday cake to celebrate jazz birthdays. Among the list for September are our centennial birthday featured artists Jack McDuff, Julie London, and John Coltrane (including a new Coltrane tribute album out next week from Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves). We also mark birthdays of Horace Silver, George Gershwin, Gene Harris, Ray Charles, Les McCann, Sonny Rollins, Cannonball Adderley and more.

We’ll also spend some time remembering vocalist Cassandra Wilson who passed away at the beginning of September. We’ll hear music from across her career, including some of her classic sets and guest appearances that document the groundbreaking range of material she chose and her haunting vocal approach.

