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Music
Night Train

September Birthdays + Cassandra Wilson

By Chris Heim
Published September 7, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

September 11/13
The second week of every month, Night Train rolls out the birthday cake to celebrate jazz birthdays. Among the list for September are our centennial birthday featured artists Jack McDuff, Julie London, and John Coltrane (including a new Coltrane tribute album out next week from Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves). We also mark birthdays of Horace Silver, George Gershwin, Gene Harris, Ray Charles, Les McCann, Sonny Rollins, Cannonball Adderley and more.
We’ll also spend some time remembering vocalist Cassandra Wilson who passed away at the beginning of September. We’ll hear music from across her career, including some of her classic sets and guest appearances that document the groundbreaking range of material she chose and her haunting vocal approach.

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Night Train jazzmusic
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim