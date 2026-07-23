Blue Train/Night Train

July 24/26

This time on the Night Train we take the Blue Train to the intersection of jazz and blues. We’ll hear the latest blues releases from Rick Vito, the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Jason Ricci, Taj Mahal and more, along with some bluesy new jazz from James Suggs, Bria Skonberg, Roosevelt Hoover III, the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and more. And we’ll get to some classic tracks from Wilis ‘Gator Tail’ Jackson, Grant Green, Marcia Ball, and Johnny Hodges, and some music from Tim Ries’ “Stones World” album for Mick Jagger’s birthday.



