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Music
Night Train

Blue Train/Night Train

By Chris Heim
Published July 23, 2026 at 10:07 AM CDT

July 24/26

This time on the Night Train we take the Blue Train to the intersection of jazz and blues. We’ll hear the latest blues releases from Rick Vito, the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Jason Ricci, Taj Mahal and more, along with some bluesy new jazz from James Suggs, Bria Skonberg, Roosevelt Hoover III, the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and more. And we’ll get to some classic tracks from Wilis ‘Gator Tail’ Jackson, Grant Green, Marcia Ball, and Johnny Hodges, and some music from Tim Ries’ “Stones World” album for Mick Jagger’s birthday.

 

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Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim