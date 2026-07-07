July Jazz Birthdays
July 10/12
The second week of every month on the Night Train we celebrate birthdays of jazz artists. Our July birthday list includes:
Organ great Dr. Lonnie Smith (as a leader and special guest)
Pianists Billy Taylor, Hank Jones, and Ahmad Jamal (from a newly released concert performance)
Alto saxophonist Arthur Blythe (doing a classic Coltrane composition)
Hard bop favorites Hank Mobley and Lee Morgan
Vibes player Cal Tjader (with singers Anita O’Day and Mary Stallings)
Lyricist Dorothy Fields (with a song sung by Dinah Washington)
And guitarists Joel Harrison (from a new tribute to Pat Martino), Tiny Grimes (including one of his songs on the new album from Catherine Russell), and Kenny Burrell.