© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

July Jazz Birthdays

By Chris Heim
Published July 7, 2026 at 10:50 AM CDT

July 10/12

The second week of every month on the Night Train we celebrate birthdays of jazz artists. Our July birthday list includes:

Organ great Dr. Lonnie Smith (as a leader and special guest)

Pianists Billy Taylor, Hank Jones, and Ahmad Jamal (from a newly released concert performance)

Alto saxophonist Arthur Blythe (doing a classic Coltrane composition)

Hard bop favorites Hank Mobley and Lee Morgan

Vibes player Cal Tjader (with singers Anita O’Day and Mary Stallings)

Lyricist Dorothy Fields (with a song sung by Dinah Washington)

And guitarists Joel Harrison (from a new tribute to Pat Martino), Tiny Grimes (including one of his songs on the new album from Catherine Russell), and Kenny Burrell.

Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim