July Jazz Birthdays

July 10/12

The second week of every month on the Night Train we celebrate birthdays of jazz artists. Our July birthday list includes:

Organ great Dr. Lonnie Smith (as a leader and special guest)

Pianists Billy Taylor, Hank Jones, and Ahmad Jamal (from a newly released concert performance)

Alto saxophonist Arthur Blythe (doing a classic Coltrane composition)

Hard bop favorites Hank Mobley and Lee Morgan

Vibes player Cal Tjader (with singers Anita O’Day and Mary Stallings)

Lyricist Dorothy Fields (with a song sung by Dinah Washington)

And guitarists Joel Harrison (from a new tribute to Pat Martino), Tiny Grimes (including one of his songs on the new album from Catherine Russell), and Kenny Burrell.

