June 26/28

The fourth week of every month, it’s the ‘Blue Train’ edition of Night Train, where we highlight the jazzy side of blues and the bluesy side of jazz. We kick things off with “Blue Train,” the John Coltrane classic, and highlight new music from baritone saxophonist Leigh Pilzer, guitarists Duke Robillard and Charlie Apicella, veteran Taj Mahal with the Phantom blues band, a last album from Wichita favorite Mike Finnigan, drummer Peter Erskine, Joe Bonamassa with a salute to B.B. King, and a previously unreleased concert performance from Freddie King.

