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Music
Night Train

The Blue Train Edition of Night Train

By Chris Heim
Published June 23, 2026 at 9:59 AM CDT

June 26/28

The fourth week of every month, it’s the ‘Blue Train’ edition of Night Train, where we highlight the jazzy side of blues and the bluesy side of jazz. We kick things off with “Blue Train,” the John Coltrane classic, and highlight new music from baritone saxophonist Leigh Pilzer, guitarists Duke Robillard and Charlie Apicella, veteran Taj Mahal with the Phantom blues band, a last album from Wichita favorite Mike Finnigan, drummer Peter Erskine, Joe Bonamassa with a salute to B.B. King, and a previously unreleased concert performance from Freddie King.

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Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim