Sonny Rollins, Kenny Barron, Joao Gilbert & Trombones FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Richard Baratta – Another Kind of Bird

Monday 6.8.26

Night Train remembers saxophone legend Sonny Rollins, who passed away recently, with selected tracks from his extensive discography in hour one and a special that features music and one of Rollins’ last interviews in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear music from our Featured New Release of the Week, Another Kind of Bird – Reimagining Charlie Parker from drummer Richard Baratta, along with new music from trumpeter Brian Lynch and guitarist Dave Stryker.

Tuesday 6.9.26

It’s the birthday today of pianist, composer, bandleader, educator and recent Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Kenny Barron. We’ll hear music from two new releases from him, one of his great compositions performed by violinist Regina Carter, and also a Savannah Music Festival concert special in hour two of the show. It’s also the birthday of composer Cole Porter and we’ll hear one of his classics performed by Miles Davis from a recent release in the bootleg series. And we’ll check out new music from Brazilian pianist, composer and singer Eliane Elias, and from drummer Richard Baratta (our Featured New Release of the Week) with a salute to Charlie Parker.

Wednesday 6.10.26

Night Train marks the birthday of guitarist, vocalist and bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto with classic tracks in hour one and a special in hour two. We’ve got more Brazilian sounds as well from guitarist Sergio Periera’s new album and from a Brazilian set by singer Karrin Allyson. Plus new music from guitarist Steve Kovalcheck, saxophonist Jeff Lofton, and drummer Richard Baratta (our Featured New Release of the Week).

Thursday 6.11.26

This time on the Night Train, we showcase legendary and contemporary trombonists. We’ll hear music from Curtis Fuller, Rob McConnell, Michael Dease (with a trombone lineup), Conrad Herwig (from his Latin Side projects), the Crescent City’s Delfeayo Marsalis, and Kai Winding along with the legendary J.J. Johnson. We’ll also hear music from saxophonists Eddie Harris and Idit Shner, vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, and Deanna Witkowski with a tribute to Mary Lou Williams.

