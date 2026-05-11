Carla Bley, Bebel Gilberto, Stevie Wonder & Miles Milestones FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Catherine Russell – Live @ Jazz at Lincoln Center

Monday 5.11.26

Night Train kicks off the week with a little salute to Twilight Zone Day along with birthday celebrations for famed songwriter Irving Berlin and pianist and composer Carla Bley (featured in a special in hour two of the show). On this date in 1956 our May Featured Artist Miles Davis went into the studio for the first of two sessions that resulted in four classic albums. We’ll check out two of those tonight. Plus new music from Daggerboard and also Catherine Russell (our Featured New Release of the Week).

Tuesday 5.12.26

Night Train marks birthdays of bassist Gary Peacock (here with the famed Standards Trio) and Brazilian singer Bebel Gilberto (featured in an hour two special). We’ll hear music from the newly remastered and reissued first album from May Featured Artist Miles Davis, and a Miles tribute from trumpeter Freddie Hubbard. Plus new music from the Flying High album celebrating great female jazz singers, trumpeter Brian Lynch (with special guest Charles McPherson), and a live set from our Featured New Release of the Week from singer Catherine Russell.

**Wednesday 5.13.26

SPECIAL: It’s Stevie Wonder night on the Night Train, celebrating the soul giant’s birthday with great jazz covers of his classic songs by Grant Green, the Deep Blue Organ Trio, Bill Ware and more – plus, in hour two, a special performance featuring new arrangements of Stevie Wonder songs performed by the acclaimed SFJazz Collective.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also feature Stevie Wonder tonight.)

Thursday 5.14.26

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the May Miles Davis Centennial Feature, Night Train steps aside for a two-hour special that looks back at ‘Miles Milestones’ of the ‘50s and ‘60s –the classic lineups and recordings that he did in those pivotal early years.

