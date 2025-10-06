Kansas City, Sax & Strings, Singer Tributes, and South African Jazz FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Ledisi – For Dinah

Monday 10.6.25

Night Train kicks off the week with birthday salutes to guitarist Mark Whitfield and pianist Norman Simmons. Our Featured New Release for this week is a tribute to Dinah Washington from popular vocalist Ledisi. And we continue our October Kansas City Jazz Feature with the latest release from the KC group OJT in hour one and a concert special featuring the band in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 10.7.25

It’s “sax & strings” tonight on the Night Train. Ever since Charlie Parker recorded with strings, saxophonists have wanted to follow in his footsteps. We’ll hear both veterans and contemporary saxophonists with strings, including Parker (one of the artists we’re showcasing this month for our Kansas City Jazz Feature), Stan Getz, Ben Webster, Eric Alexander, Jim Snidero, Cannonball Adderley, James Carter, Cory Weeds, and more. We’ll also hear a few singers with strings too, including Billie Holiday and the late, great Shelia Jordan.

**Wednesday 10.8.25

Tonight on the Night Train, it’s jazz singers singing jazz singers, as we devote the show to some great singers’ albums in tribute to great singers. Artists like Billie Holiday, Nat Cole, Ray Charles, Shirley Horn, Leon Thomas, Louis Armstrong, and more are celebrated by such talented vocalists as Carmen McRae, Abbey Lincoln, Dr. John, Diana Krall, Ledisi (our Featured New Release of the Week – a tribute to Dinah Washington), Carmen Bradford (from her new album in tribute to Carmen McRae). B.B. King and more.

Thursday 10.9.25

Night Train marks birthdays of several artists who draw on world influences in their music – Cuban pianist Chucho Valdes, eclectic multi-instrumentalist Yusef Lateef, vibes player Dave Samuels, and South African pianist Abdullah Ibrahim (featured as part of a special on South African jazz in hour two). Our October Kansas City Jazz Feature continues with the great KC shouter Big Joe Turner. And we showcase more from Ledisi’s tribute to Dinah Washington – our Featured New Release of the Week.

