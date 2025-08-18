OP Centennial, Remembering Sheila Jordan, 1959, Baritone Sax, Radio Day & Basie FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Ark Ovrutski – Bass Delight

Monday 8.18.25

On this date in 1959 Dave Brubeck was in the studio recording music for his classic Time Out album. We’ll hear a track from that release in hour one and more in a special that looks at some of the groundbreaking jazz albums that came out that year. The year before on this date Miles Davis and Gil Evans were working on Porgy & Bess and we’ve got music from that album, as well as August Featured Artist Oscar Peterson also with music from Porgy & Bess. Our Featured New Release of the Week is a celebration of the piano trio from Ukrainian bassist Ark Ovrutski. And throughout the week we remember the great singer Sheila Jordan – here as a guest with Jane Bunnett, and from one of her many bass duo sets with Harvie S.

Tuesday 8.19.25

This time on the Night Train we highlight one of our favorite instruments - the baritone saxophone. We’ll hear both legends and contemporary players including Gerry Mulligan, Ronnie Cuber, Claire Daly, James Carter, the Three Baritone Saxophone Band and more. Plus music from such legends as Dr. Lonnie Smith, Duke Ellington, and Thelonious Monk.

Wednesday 8.20.25

It’s National Radio Day and Night Train celebrates with some classic tunes that were written in dedication to famous jazz DJs. We also continue the August Oscar Peterson Feature with music he did with jazz greats Ray Brown and Milt Jackson and hear more from Ark Ovrutski (our Featured New Release of the Week). Our week-long tribute to vocalist Sheila Jordan continues with music from her acclaimed debut album, Portrait of Shelia. And we mark birthdays of bassist John Clayton (with a new release with pianist Mulgrew Miller) and swing trombonist Jack Teagarden (in a special in hour two of the show).

Thursday 8.21.25

It’s the birthday of the great Count Basie and Night Train celebrates with music he did with our August Featured Artist Oscar Peterson in hour one, and with an hour-two special showcasing the drummers who helped make the Basie band swing. Plus another birthday of note, trumpeter Art Farmer; more from our Featured New Release of the Week from bassist Ark Ovrutski and our week-long tribute to singer Sheila Jordan; and the latest from guitarist John Stein and pianists Alan Broadbent and Dena DeRose.

