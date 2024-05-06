Shirley Horn + Tough Tenors, Jazz Ballads, Keith Jarrett & Bossa Nova FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Queen Esther – Things Are Looking Up

Monday 5.6.24

We’ve got some tough tenors tonight on the Night Train - both classic and contemporary tenor players, including John Coltrane, Hank Mobley, Houston Person, Michael Brecker, Stan Getz, Jorge Nila’s Tenor Time tribute, and more. Plus music from pianists Errol Garner (from the Octave reissue series), Vince Guaraldi (Peanuts jazz) and Larry Willis (from his final recording sessions), singers Etta Jones, Madeline Peyroux and Curtis Stigers, and a previously unreleased studio set from Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers.

Tuesday 5.7.24

SPECIAL: Tonight on the Night Train, we focus on the jazz ballad – classic jazz ballads and balladeers, along with contemporary artists and releases showcasing ballads. We’ll hear music from May Featured Artist Shirley Horn, along with vocalists Andy Bey (like Horn, a master of the ultra-slow ballad), Karrin Allyson, Queen Esther (our Featured New Release of the Week), Johnny Hartman, Louis Armstrong, and Eliane Elias, and instrumental ballads by John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Art Farmer, Thelonious Monk, Chet Baker, and more.

Wednesday 5.8.24

Night Train marks birthdays of two great pianists – Keith Jarrett (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and Mary Lou Williams (with both her own recordings and a tribute from pianist and biographer Deanna Witkowski). Plus May Featured Artist Shirley Horn (guesting with the Bill Charlap Trio) and our Featured New Release of the Week, a tribute to Billie Holiday from vocalist Queen Esther. We’ll also hear a classic track from the great Fats Waller recorded on this date in 1936.

Thursday 5.9.24

More music tonight on the Night Train from May Featured Artist Shirley Horn and our Featured New Release of the Week, Queen Esther’s tribute to Billie Holiday. We’ll also hear a classic that Billie recorded on this date in 1941 and one that Miles Davis did in 1952. There’s new music from Blue Moods (tribute to Duke Pearson) and saxophonist Jim Snidero. And our birthday artists tonight include guitarist Anthony Wilson, and Brazilian pianist, singer and songwriter Tania Maria (also featured in bossa nova special in hour two of the show).