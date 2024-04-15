Centennial Birthdays + Bessie Smith, Henry Mancini, Jan Hammer & Madeleine Peyroux FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Nick Finzer - Legacy

Monday 4.15.24

The Featured New Release of the week on the Night Train is Nick Finzer’s tribute to one of the giants of the jazz trombone, J.J. Johnson. There’s music from April Featured Artists Blossom Dearie and Teddy Edwards. And we mark birthdays of bassist and NEA Jazz Master Richard Davis (with Kenny Dorham, Cal Tjader and Booker Ervin, and Classic Blues Queen Bessie Smith (featured in a special, From Bessie to Billie, in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 4.16.24

We mark birthdays tonight on the Night Train of jazz flutist Herbie Mann, pianist Pete Malinverni, guitarist Ulf Wakenius, and composer Henry Mancini (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear April Featured Artist Shorty Rogers with the Lighthouse All Stars, and new music from Nick Finzer (the Featured New Release of the Week), Tierney Sutton, Christian McBride with Edgar Meyer, and the Rob Dixon/Steve Allee Quintet. And we step into the Wayback Machine for a classic album recorded on this date, Jim Hall’s Concierto.

Wednesday 4.17.24

Night Train marks birthdays of jazz fusion keyboardist Jan Hammer, percussionist Chief Bey (also featured tonight in the Global Village), and veteran bassist Buster Williams. We continue the April Centennial Birthdays feature with music from saxophonist Teddy Edwards in hour one, and a special with pianist, vocalist and songwriter Blossom Dearie in hour two. Plus new music from trombonist Nick Finzer (our Featured New Release of the Week), and saxophonists Melissa Aldana, and Jim Snidero.

Thursday 4.18.24

Birthday salutes tonight on the Night Train for swinging bluesman Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown (featured this month on Crossroads for his centennial birthday), drummer Danny Gottlieb (with the Pat Metheny Group), and vocalist Madeleine Peyroux (featured in a special in hour two of the show). Plus April Featured Artist Blossom Dearie, the Featured New Release of the Week from trombonist Nick Finzer, and new music from Peter Hand, Noah Haidu, and (with their first new album in 10 years) the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra.