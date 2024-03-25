Sarah Vaughan’s Centennial + Pete Johnson, James Moody & Orrin Evans FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Christian McBride & Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody?

Monday 3.25.24

Night Train kicks off a new week with a Featured New Release of the Week from two master bassists, Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer. The March Feature continues with one of the Grammy-nominated albums from Sarah Vaughan. We mark birthdays of pianist Pete Johnson (with Big Joe Turner), Aretha (with some early jazz-inflected work) and drummer Paul Motian (with Bill Evans – along with a new tribute to Evans from Wolff, Clark, Dorsey and from an Evans tribute album John McLaughlin recorded on this date in 1993).

Tuesday 3.26.24

Birthday celebrations tonight on the Night Train for saxophonist James Moody (featured in a special in hour two), tenor player Flip Phillips, and pianist Hiromi; a hard bop classic recorded on this date by Hank Mobley; more from March Featured Artist Sarah Vaughan and the Featured New Release of the Week from bassists Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer; and a tribute to Bill Evans from vocalist Janice Borla (with pianist, composer, and jazz educator Dan Haerle, who passed away earlier this month).

Wednesday 3.27.24

SPECIAL: A special edition of the Night Train as we mark the official centennial birthday of March Featured artist Sarah Vaughan. We’ll hear music from key albums from across her long career, tributes from Carmen McRae (with Shirley Horn), Dianne Reeves and Richie Cole, winners of the Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition (Samara Joy, Cyrille Aimee & Gabrielle Cavassa), a song Vaughan also recorded done here on a new album by Stacey Kent, who shares a birthday with Vaughan, plus a Vaughan special in hour two of the show.

Thursday 3.28.24

Night Train wraps up the March Sarah Vaughan feature with more classics from the legendary singer; showcases one more from the Featured New Release of the Week from bassists Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer; and marks birthdays of Thad Jones, Ledisi, Tete Montoliu, and Orrin Evans (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show).