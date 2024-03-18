Sarah Vaughan + Bill Frisell, Spring, Marian McPartland & Women Instrumentalists FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Caesar Frazier – Live at Jazzcup

Monday 3.18.24

Night Train kicks off a new week with a Featured New Release of the Week from soul jazz organist Caesar Frazier. We continue also with more music from March Featured Artist Sarah Vaughan (from the classic Viva Vaughan and a posthumous release, Live at Rosy’s), feature new music from John Scofield, Lisa Hilton and Peter Hand, and mark birthdays of steel drum player Andy Narell and guitarist Bill Frisell (featured in a concert special from the Savannah Music Festival in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 3.19.24

SPECIAL: A special edition of Night Train to celebrate the arrival of spring with music from Clifford Brown, Milt Jackson, Jim Hall with Pat Metheny, Larry Coryell with Philip Catherine, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln, Billy Holiday and more.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also have spring specials tonight.)

Wednesday 3.20.24

Night Train marks birthdays of pianists Marian McPartland (featured in a special in hour two), Harold Mabern, Deanna Witkowski, and Meredith D’Ambrosio. We’ll also hear selections from albums by Miles Davis and Wynton Marsalis that were recorded on this date. And there’s more from our Featured New Release of the Week from soul jazz organist Caesar Frazier, and March Featured Artist Sarah Vaughan.

Thursday 3.21.24

SPECIAL: In conjunction with Women’s History Month, Night Train steps aside for two specials celebrating women instrumentalists. In hour one, we’ll hear music from contemporary pianists and composers, while hour two is devoted to some of the talented clarinetists, saxophonists, and flutists making their mark on the scene today.

