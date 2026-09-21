Peace Day, King Sunny, Euro Folk Day, Global Coltrane & Moon Festival

Monday September 21

SPECIAL: Global Village marks International Day of Peace, a day set aside by the United Nations since 1982 in support of world peace. The program highlights topical tunes from a variety of artists from around the world, including Third World, Vieux Farka Toure, Sameer Gupta, the Holmes Brothers, Edwin Starr, and more.

Tuesday September 22

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of King Sunny Ade - one of the giants of Nigerian music and a key figure in helping to introduce contemporary African music to international listeners. The show features music from across his career along with guest appearances he made with Jorge Ben and Manu Dibango, and music from an artist who had a profound impact on Ade, the pioneering I.K. Dairo.

Wednesday September 23

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the fourth annual European Folk Day with a program devoted to artists and bands rooted in (and often expanding upon) traditional musical forms from across the continent. Stops along the way include Finland, Scotland, Italy, France, Denmark, Portugal and more, with selections from Varttina, Radio Tutti, Spoket I Koket, Flook, Dancas Ocultas, Eliza Carthy with Norma Waterson, and Jordi Savall.

Thursday September 24

SPECIAL: September 23rd marked the centennial birthday of jazz giant, John Coltrane. Global Village celebrates with a special program showcasing some ‘Global Coltrane.’ We’ll hear the master tenor player on his definitive version of Mongo Santamaria’s classic, “Afro Blue,” along with world music influenced covers of his compositions from the Afro Blue Band, Conrad Herwig (from the first of his decades-long Latin Side series), Rebel Tumbao, Dave Valentin, Pucho & His Latin Soul Brothers, and Coltrane’s wife and son, Alice and Ravi Coltrane.