Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month – Cachao, Heritage Month Special, Mexico, Psychedelic Cumbia & Chile

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Monday September 14

SPECIAL: Global Village kicks off a week-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage month with a birthday salute to Cachao, the great Cuban-born bassist who made America his home in the ‘60s and helped create mambo music and the descarga (or Latin jazz jam session). His career enjoyed a revival starting in the ‘90s and he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, named a National Heritage Fellow, and won several Grammys. We’ll hear music he did in the ‘50s in Havana with Chico O’Farrill, later albums he did under his own name, guest appearances with Albita, Gloria Estefan and Hubert Laws, and covers of his compositions by his nephew (and Buena Vista Social Club member) Cachaito, Chucho Valdes and Cal Tjader.

Tuesday September 15

SPECIAL: Today marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and Global Village celebrates with a program devoted to a wide range of Hispanic American artists and the diverse array of sounds, styles and fusions they have created. We’ll hear ‘Mambo King’ Tito Rodriguez, contemporary mambo group (and this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival artists) Orquesta Akokan, boogaloo trumpeter Bobby Valentin, psychedelic cumbia group Chicha Libre (for our September feature) punk mariachi from Mariachi El Bronx, Colombian-American band Rebolu, and more.

Wednesday September 16

SPECIAL: Global Village continues a week-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a show to mark Mexican Independence Day. We’ll hear a wide variety of regional styles, traditional and contemporary approaches, and American artists of Mexican heritage. Among the artists featured are Café Tacuba, Maldita Vecindad, Lila Downs, Los Lobos, Sones de Mexico, and Esquivel.

Thursday September 17

SPECIAL: As part of our week-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and the September Feature, Global Village presents a special edition of the show devoted to Peru’s psychedelic cumbia, a style of music that emerged in the ‘60s and has enjoyed a robust revival in recent years. We’ll hear pioneering Peruvian bands like Los Destellos, Los Wembler’s de Iquitos and Los Mirlos, along with current bands like Sonido Gallo Negro and Chicha Libre who bring their own contemporary approach to the sound.