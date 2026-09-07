Labor Day, Literacy Day, South African Women, Tim Maia & Ethiopian New Year

Monday September 7

SPECIAL: We are hard at work this Labor Day in the Global Village! Join us for some great songs about work and workers from a wide array of artists and in a broad array of styles. Among the artists featured: Tom Waits, Toots Hibbert, the Strawbs, Steely Dan, Abbey Lincoln, the Roches, the Beatles, Sting, and more.

Tuesday September 8

This time in the Global Village we mark birthdays of legendary Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle and English Beat member David Steele and celebrate International Literacy Day with selections from Ladysmith Black Mambazo with special guest Dolly Parton, the Heptones, and Ben Sidran. We’ve also got more Peruvian psychedelic cumbia for our September Feature.

Wednesday September 9

Global Village celebrates female artists from South Africa this time. We’ll hear veteran greats Miriam Makeba, Dorothy Masuka and Irene Mawela; female township vocal groups including the Skylarks (with Makeba and Masuka), the Mgababa Queens, the Dark City Sisters and the great Mahotella Queens; and more recent performers including Lorraine Klaasen, Brenda Fassie, Somi (with a tribute to Miriam Makeba), and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Thursday September 10

Global Village features music from Brazilian soul pioneer Tim Maia, continues with more for the September psychedelic cumbia feature, and showcases new releases from the Nigeria 80 compilation, Japan’s Minyo Crusaders, reggae star Ziggy Marley, and Dutch-Brazilian group Zuco 103.