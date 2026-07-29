GV@Savannah, Peru, American World, Jimmy Cliff & Uncommon Instruments

Monday July 27

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with our July American Roots Feature, we have two of the country’s best Cajun bands – Beausoleil and the Savoy Family Band. Both bring deep knowledge and decades of experience to their music, with the Savoy Family Band steeped in the tradition, while Beausoleil has expanded the boundaries of the music while remaining true to its roots.

Tuesday July 28

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Peruvian Independence Day with a wide array of styles and artists from that country – including traditional music group Sukay, Incan princess Yma Sumac, vocalists Chabuca Granda, Susana Baca and Eva Ayllon, original and contemporary chicha music, and Afro-Peruvian jazz.

Wednesday July 29

Throughout this month, Global Village has been featuring American World and Roots music in honor of the country’s 250th anniversary. This time, we devote the entire show to American and America-based artists who explore a variety of sounds and styles from distinctive traditional styles to music that draws on influences from all around the globe. Among the artists and bands featured are the Chicago Immigrant Orchestra, David Amram, Sameer Gupta, Baklava Express, Boiled in Lead, and Peter Rowan.

Thursday July 30

It’s the birthday of Jimmy Cliff, and Global Village remembers one of the greats of reggae music, who passed away this past November, by highlighting some of his classic tracks. We’ll also hear new music from the Kaiso Power compilation of ‘70s music from Trinidad, Colombian guitarist Juan Carlos Quintero, and African superstar Angelique Kidjo.

Friday July 31

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates “Uncommon Instruments Awareness Day” with music played on musical saw, zgamonium, bamboo ski poles, vegetables and more – along with the home-made traditional instruments of Congolese favorites - Konono No. 1, electronics from Jon Hassell, and some instruments uncommon in (world) jazz – Rufus Harley on bagpipes, Howard Johnson’s tuba, banjo and harmonica with Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, and as the Bonzo Dog Band announce in the opening song, “and Roy Rogers on Trigger.”

