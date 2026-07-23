Tony Allen, Next-Gen Zydeco, Al Di Meola, Global Instrumental & World Jazz Birthdays

Monday July 20

SPECIAL: Global Village devotes the show this time to the music of legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen for his birthday. We’ll hear Fela’s early highlife band, Koola Lobitos, and the original Afrobeat ensembles (where Allen was drummer and musical director) along with solo albums and guest appearances he made – including work with King Sunny Ade, Manu Dibango, Sia Tolno, and in music from the documentary, Finding Fela.

Tuesday July 21

In conjunction with the July American Roots Feature, Global Village highlights next-gen zydeco artists C.J. Chenier, Chris Ardoin, and Corey Arceneaux, three artists following in the footsteps of acclaimed family members while developing their own distinctive contemporary approach to the music. We’ll also hear the latest from the Klezmatics, Fanfare Ciocarlia with Adrian Raso, Mariachi El Bronx, and the 50th anniversary reissue of a salsa classic from Sonora Poncena.

Wednesday July 22

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we celebrate the birthday of guitarist Al Di Meola. We’ll hear his debut with Return to Forever, releases under his own name from across his career, guest appearances with pioneering Japanese prog-rock artist Stomu Yamashta and Cuban classical guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and his work in trios with both Paco DeLucia and John McLaughlin, and Stanley Clark and Jean-Luc Ponty.

Thursday July 23

It’s ‘global instrumental’ this time in the Global Village, as we wander the world in search of a variety of great instrumental tracks. We’ll hear the “Father of Ethio Jazz” Mulatu Astatke, Latin soul star Willie Bobo, Quebecois group Le Vent du Nord, ‘Acid Croft’ masters Shooglenifty, the cimbalom-led Tarkany Trio, flamenco guitarist Nino Josele, Caribbean fusion ensemble Caribbean Jazz Project, avant-hurdy gurdy from Agent Starling, and more.

Friday July 24

We have world jazz birthday celebrations this time in the Global Village for Trinidadian trumpeter Etienne Charles, Latin jazz percussionist and band leader Bobby Matos, and pianist Billy Taylor (with percussion master Candido). We’ll also hear Rolling Stones done world style by Tim Ries, and the latest from ska band David Hillyard & the Rocksteady Seven and Moroccan oud flamenco artist Alaa Zouiten.

