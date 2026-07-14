Reggae Classics, Angelique Kidjo, Japan, Ruben Blades & Vince Guaraldi

Monday July 13

SPECIAL: Global Village kicks off the week with a show devoted to reggae classics. We’ll hear tracks from Toots & the Maytals (doing the song that gave reggae music its name), Bob Marley & the Wailers, Burning Spear, Third World, Culture, Steel Pulse, and more.

Tuesday July 14

Global Village marks the birthday of African superstar Angelique Kidjo with music ranging from one of her earliest albums to her newest release, Hope. We’ll also check out the latest from Momo, Los Orientales de Paramonga, Club D’Elf, and Fatoumata Diawara, plus classics from Toots Hibbert and Mongo Santamaria.

Wednesday July 15

This time in the Global Village, it’s music from Japan. We’ll hear traditional sounds and instruments, ‘70s prog and psychedelic rock, Okinawan folk rock, contemporary Japanese folk-reggae, and taiko drumming. Among the artists featured are the Yamoto Ensemble, Stomu Yamashta (with guests Steve Winwood, Al DiMeola, Klaus Schultz and Michael Shrieve), Shoukichi Kina, and a track from a Nippon Psychedelic Soul set.

Thursday July 16

Featured artists this time in the Global Village include ska and reggae star Desmond Dekker, Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, West Coast Latin Jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, and salsa great Ruben Blades – all born on this date. We go back for music from Osibisa and The Beginning of the End, and ahead for new music from the Kaiso Power compilation of music from Trinidad, Ethio-jazz saxophonist Girma Woldemichael, Italy’s Riccardo Tesi with Paolo Zampini, and baritone saxophonist Dave Schumacher with his Latin Jazz band Cubeye.

Friday July 17

Though best known for his music for the Peanuts TV series, Vince Guaraldi also did some fine Latin and Brazilian work as well. We’ll explore that in the Global Village for his birthday today. We’ll also hear new releases from Chick Corea, Eliane Elias, and the Minyo Crusaders.

