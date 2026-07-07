Double Celebrations – Franco/Malawi, Argentina/Sosa, and Bela/Bahamas + Joe Zawinul & Beausoleil

Monday July 6

SPECIAL: It’s a double celebration this time in the Global Village, as we mark the birthday of one of the giants of Congolese Rumba music, Franco, and celebrate Independence Day in Malawi. We’ll feature some classic tracks from Franco and showcase music from several artists and bands from Malawi, including the Madalitso Band, the UK-Malawi lineup of The Very Best, reggae artist Lucius Banda, and songwriter and singer Keturah.

Tuesday July 7

This time in the Global Village, we remember keyboardist Joe Zawinul with the world-flavored music of his later career. We’ll also hear new music from Gafieira Rio Miami and La Coixinera, a reissue from Benin’s Antoine Dougbe, and a little gem from the past from the Balafon Marimba Ensemble.

Wednesday July 8

Throughout this month in the Global Village, we’re highlighting American roots music, and this time it’s one of the greats of Cajun music, Beausoleil. We’ll hear selections from across their career ranging from the traditional to some expansive and different sounds from the band. (Beausoleil, along with Savoy Family Band, are the featured artists for the July Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later this month.) New music this time comes from Tako Toki, Baklava Express and the Amsterdam Klezmer Band. We also have a classic from Finland’s Varttina, and we’ll dip into a new compilation of music from mambo star Perez Prado.

Thursday July 9

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates both the Independence Day of Argentina and the birthday of one of that country’s most famous singers, ‘new song’ great Mercedes Sosa. We’ll hear tango from traditional to contemporary along with electro, regional, traditional, tango jazz, and more from Carlos Gardel, Astor Piazzolla, Dino Saluzzi, Chango Spaziuk, and Gotan Project, and we’ll also sneak in a bit of Finnish tango from Pedro’s Heavy Gentlemen.

Friday July 10

It’s Bela and the Bahamas this time in the Global Village as we mark the birthday of banjoist Bela Fleck with the world music side of his work (with Zakir Hussain, the Flecktones, and his Africa Project), and mark Independence Day in the Bahamas, with music from Joseph Spence, the Baha Men, Exuma and more.

