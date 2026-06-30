GV@Savannah, Congo, Canada, Abdullah Ibrahiim, New Releases

Monday June 29

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with our June Accordion Month feature, we present the duo of accordionist Cyrille Brotto and kora player Ablaye Cissoko. The two bring together European and African instruments and influences to create a spellbinding and unique sound.

Tuesday June 30

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we mark the Independence Day of the Democratic Republic of Congo. We’ll hear music from some of the many great artists and bands that have come from that country, including soukous giants Franco and Tabu Ley Rochereau, the all-star lineups of the Four Stars and Kekele, one of the great female stars of Congolese music M’Bilia Bel, the father of Congolese Rumba Wendo Kolosoy, and two contemporary bands that harken back to the classic Congolese rumba sound, Black Bazar and Mbongwana Star.

Wednesday July 1

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Canada Day with a special show devoted to some of the many talented artists who call Canada home, and who incorporate Latin, Indian, African, Caribbean, and other world styles into their music. We’ll hear Ensemble Polaris, Jayme Stone, Danny Michel, Lorraine Klaasen, Kiran Ahluwalia, Souljazz Orchestra, Dubmatix, and more.

Thursday July 2

This time in the Global Village, we remember South African pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim who passed away recently. We’ll hear some of the classic tracks that found him blending traditional South African music with American jazz to create a seamless and vibrant new sound. We’ll also hear some classic tracks from Ray Barretto and Olatunji, Jean Luc Ponty’s excursion into African music, and a recent compilation of classic tracks from Guinea.

Friday July 3

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Spanish folk rock from La Coixinera

Japanese folk with a Latin rock twist from the Minyo Crusaders

Elegant Eastern European vocal music from Kitka

World guitar by Tal Mashiach

Reimagined classic and avant tango from cellist Juan Sebastian Delgado

A vibrant and eclectic world set by French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf

And a number of reissues – including the Expanders, La Sonora Poncena, Los Orientales de Paramonga, and ‘70s sounds from Trinidad on the Kaiso Power compilation.

