Eliades Ochoa, Third World, Gipsy Kings, Mozambique & Dogs at Work

Monday June 22

Global Village kicks off the week with some Latin sounds to mark birthdays of Latin jazz percussionist Ray Mantilla, Brazilian musician, compose and producer Deodato, and Cuban guitarist and Buena Vista member Eliades Ochoa. We’ll also hear new music from neo-ska band David Hillyard & the Rock Steady Seven, Columbian guitarist Juan Carlos Quintero, and a previously unreleased concert performance from Latin jazz drummer Bobby Matos with his Heritage Ensemble. Plus kora player Ablaye Cissoko and accordionist Cyrille Brotto – featured later this month for the June Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show.

Tuesday June 23

This time in the Global Village, we spotlight acclaimed Jamaican group, Third World, with music from their early classics to a later release celebrating their 45th anniversary. Plus music from Indian singer and songwriter Kiran Ahluwalia, West Saharan artist Aziza Brahim, English folk rock legend Richard Thompson, a celebration of Ethiopian women from the Atse Tewodros Project, the Congo Funk compilation of classic Congolese sounds, and one of the all-star lineups from the Playing for Change project.

Wednesday June 24

The spotlight this time in the Global Village is on the popular pop-flamenco group, the Gipsy Kings. We’ll hear music from the groundbreaking 1987 album that made them international stars, selections from later albums, and the new album with the group headed up by Tonino Baliardo. Plus new music from Brazil’s Lucas Santtana, South Africa’s BCUC, Bobby Sanabria with a tribute to Cuban great Arsenio Rodriguez, and a compilation of rare work from Benin’s Antoine Dougbe.

Thursday June 25

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the Independence Day of the former Portuguese colony of Mozambique with a show devoted to music from that nation. We’ll hear the popular Marrabenta sound, bands that combine traditional music with contemporary and international influences, and more. Among the artists featured are Wazimbo, Orchestra Marrabenta Star of Mozambique, Ghorwane, and Eyuphuro.

Friday June 26

SPECIAL: It’s Take Your Dog to Work Day, and in honor of the occasion, Global Village (and canine friends) will be howling along to songs from Jesse Winchester, the Roches, Rufus Thomas, Nick Drake, Big Mama Thornton, and more. Plus some great African sounds from Orchestra Baobab, Seckou Keita, and King Sunny Ade.

