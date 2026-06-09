Oceans Day, Pahinui Family, Portugal Day, Nigeria Democracy Day & Chick Corea

Monday June 8

SPECIAL: It’s World Oceans Day – an effort started by the Oceans Project in 2002 and recognized as an annual event by the United Nations since 2008 – to draw attention to the importance of healthy, sustainable oceans. Global Village marks the occasion with songs about the seas from Frankie Ford, the Marvelettes, Quartet San Francisco, Dee Dee Bridgewater, John Abercrombie with Ralph Towner, Elvis Costello, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vishten, Lucky Oceans, and more.

Tuesday June 9

This time in the Global Village, we head to Hawaii to spotlight music from the Pahinuis. Father Gabby Pahinui is one of the greats of Hawaiian slack key guitar, and his sons Cyril, James and Martin followed in his footsteps (including on a classic album from the brothers with help from Ry Cooder and David Lindley). We’ll also hear music from Spain’s Balkan Paradise Orchestra, Brittany’s Erwan Menguy Quartet, Finland’s Frigg, and Mali’s Sidiki Camara.

**Wednesday June 10

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Portugal Day with music from that country and from related Lusophone nations – including music from Brazil to celebrate the birthday as well of bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto; from Cape Verde (Elida Almeida) and Angola (Waldemar Bastos); and by some great contemporary fado singers and Portuguese Guitar players – including Mariza, Custódio Castelo, and Rodrigo Costa Félix.

(Night Train also celebrates the birthday of Joao Gilberto tonight.)

Thursday June 11

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Nigerian Democracy Day with a program devoted to music from one of that country’s staunchest defenders of democracy, Fela Kuti, and some of the many artists and bands inspired not just by his Afrobeat sound, but by his outspoken political message. Among the artists featured along with Fela are his sons Femi and Seun Kuti, Chicago Afrobeat Project, Hugh Masekela and Yaaba Funk.

Friday June 12

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers legendary pianist Chick Corea with a special program devoted to the world music side of his work. We’ll hear Spanish and Brazilian influenced music he did on his own albums and with flamenco guitar great Paco de Lucia and banjo master Bela Fleck. Plus early work he did with West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, and covers of his world-influenced compositions by Al DiMeola, and pianist Michel Camilo with flamenco guitarist Tomatito.

