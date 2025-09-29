GV@Savannah, Global Classical, Youssou N’Dour, Gandhi Day & New Releases

Monday September 29

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

Throughout September, Global Village has been celebrating Classical Music Month with ‘world classical’ artists and sounds (including our Featured Artist, early music master Jordi Savall), so this month’s program will showcase brothers Sergio and Odair Assad. The Brazilian guitar-playing duo have won international acclaim for their virtuosity and wide-ranging musical explorations that bring together both classical and global influences. We’ll hear them in a program that includes classical, Brazilian, tango, and original music.

Tuesday September 30

SPECIAL: Wrapping up the September Classical Music Month/Jordi Savall Feature, Global Village devotes the show to ‘global classical’ sounds – classical artists exploring world sounds, and world artists with classical ensembles and performing classical pieces in original ways. Among the artists featured are Jordi Savall, Quartet San Francisco, Ravi Shankar with Yehudi Menuhin, the Silk Road Ensemble, Ahmed Mukhtar and Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde, and Toumani Diabate with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Wednesday October 1

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of one of Senegal’s greatest stars and one of the giants of world music – Youssou N’Dour. The program highlights music from his early work with Etoile de Dakar, music recorded on his breakthrough tour with Peter Gabriel, his Grammy-winning Egypt album, and guest appearances he made with Orchestra Baobab, Harry Belafonte, Carlou D, and more.

Thursday October 2

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Gandhi Day (a national holiday in India and also the UN-designated International Day of Non-Violence) with a wide array of music from India. Highlights include music from Ravi Shankar, his daughter Anoushka Shankar, guitarist Prasanna (who also was born on this date), the Jaipur Kawa Brass Band, the Soul March release commemorating Gandhi’s Salt March, and Indian-jazz fusion from Vijay Iyer and the Taal Tantra Experience.

Friday October 3

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Two great Peruvian psychedelic cumbia reissues – from Los Zheros and Ranil y Su Conjunto Tropical

The reissue of the Charlie Rouse Band’s Brazilian set, Cinnamon Flower

New arrangements of favorites from the ‘Father of Ethio Jazz’ Mulatu Astatke

Some Acide Balkanique from Balkan Taksim

World chamber sounds from L’Antidote – the trio of Bijan Chemirani, Redi Hasa & Rami Khalife

Nordic Celtic folk from a duo of duos – Woodlands + Backafall

And a 30th anniversary set from Hungary’s Sondorgo

